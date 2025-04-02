Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:SNCRL)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNCRL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 6,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.30.

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

