Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:SNCRL)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ SNCRL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 6,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.30.
About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026
