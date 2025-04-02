Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). 1,775,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 762,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

Eden Research Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.71. The company has a market cap of £14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eden Research news, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,952.94). Also, insider Sean M. Smith acquired 426,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £999,147.24 ($1,291,722.35). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,391,473 shares of company stock worth $103,604,725. Company insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.