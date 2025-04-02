Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. 108,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,696. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.