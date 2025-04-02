Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. 108,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,696. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
