Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Penguin Solutions also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PENG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,693. The stock has a market cap of $961.90 million, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62. Penguin Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
PENG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.
In other Penguin Solutions news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $44,623.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,480.86. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $137,006.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,311.40. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,684 shares of company stock valued at $393,617. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
