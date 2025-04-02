NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,560. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82.

See Also

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

