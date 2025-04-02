NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,560. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.