Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 30,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Sabina Gold & Silver Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.
About Sabina Gold & Silver
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sabina Gold & Silver
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is a support level?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.