CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) & KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Head to Head Analysis

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) and CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and CNS Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 1 3.13 CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 123.93%. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,900.00%. Given CNS Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and CNS Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$126.64 million ($3.72) -2.98 CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.85 million ($3,748.50) 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNS Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -103.92% -88.06% CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -515.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNS Pharmaceuticals beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It develops Factor XIIa, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of HAE which is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company is developing an orally disintegrating tablet formulation, including KONFIDENT-KID for pediatric use with HAE; KONFIDENT-S for adolescent and adult patients with type I or type II HAE; and KONFIDENT for a potential oral therapy for HAE attacks. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pomeranian Medical University, and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

