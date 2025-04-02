O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stantec by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Stantec by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Price Performance

STN opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

