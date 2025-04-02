ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 28510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 3.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.
Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
