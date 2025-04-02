ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 28510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

