iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.40 and last traded at $111.10, with a volume of 4147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

