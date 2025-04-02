Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading Up 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.38 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.11 ($0.58). 309,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 751,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.45 ($0.52).
Argentex Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £55.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.73.
About Argentex Group
Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Argentex Group
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.