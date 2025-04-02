Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading Up 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.38 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.11 ($0.58). 309,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 751,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.45 ($0.52).

Argentex Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £55.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.73.

About Argentex Group

As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.

Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.

