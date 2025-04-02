National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 196.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744,410 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $94,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.