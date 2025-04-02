Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,397 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Roblox were worth $34,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Roblox by 34.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $1,945,347.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,130.15. The trade was a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $1,724,594.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,079 shares in the company, valued at $27,502,189.26. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,466 shares of company stock valued at $60,212,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.