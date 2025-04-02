Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $30,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $73,758,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,644,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 127,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,603,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

SSD opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.74 and a 12 month high of $199.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.