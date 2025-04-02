Columbia Asset Management Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

