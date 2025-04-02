Aisling Capital Management LP Buys 11,084 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Aisling Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the quarter. Marker Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.4% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aisling Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.63% and a negative net margin of 179.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRKR shares. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

