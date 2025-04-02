Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $202,000 Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PJT Partners by 91.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PJT Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $190.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.