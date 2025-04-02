DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for MOD

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $72.49 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,428,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,596,000 after purchasing an additional 741,667 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,590,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after buying an additional 262,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,192,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

