Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,288 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in UDR were worth $41,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Stock Down 0.1 %

UDR opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

