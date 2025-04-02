SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 89.71% and a negative net margin of 108.84%.

SCWorx Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

