SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 89.71% and a negative net margin of 108.84%.
SCWorx Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.44.
SCWorx Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SCWorx
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.