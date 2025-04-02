StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 630 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 325,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 57,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

