StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

