iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,143,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,279,000 after acquiring an additional 551,475 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJR stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

