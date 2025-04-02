Roth Capital Comments on JinkoSolar’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of JinkoSolar in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($1.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for JinkoSolar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JKS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Glj Research lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.40.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.55). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $5,948,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 121,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 67,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

