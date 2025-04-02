JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JBDI) Trading Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 121,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,360,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.
About JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares
JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products.
