Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

