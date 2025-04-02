Roth Capital Predicts Weaker Earnings for Journey Medical

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Journey Medical in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Journey Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Journey Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 132.10%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Journey Medical has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,747,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Journey Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Journey Medical by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Journey Medical by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Claude Maraoui sold 23,508 shares of Journey Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $122,006.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,139,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,106,195.18. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,831 shares of company stock valued at $536,622. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

