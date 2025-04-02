Noble Financial Forecasts Direct Digital Q1 Earnings

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Direct Digital in a research note issued on Friday, March 28th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Direct Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Direct Digital’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. Direct Digital had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 6.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

