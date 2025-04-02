Q1 Earnings Forecast for Savara Issued By HC Wainwright

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Savara in a research report issued on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SVRA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

SVRA stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. Savara has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $490.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Savara by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 10,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,660,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 502,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Savara by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,624,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 365,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Savara by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,964,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after buying an additional 1,498,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

