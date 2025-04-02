Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of VMI Q1 Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.86 EPS.

VMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $288.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.68. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

