Q1 Earnings Forecast for Nkarta Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nkarta in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Nkarta Price Performance

NKTX opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $130.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,834,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 442,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 761,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 97.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $38,231.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,689.80. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

