Toni Thompson Nadal Sells 1,444 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $69,745.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,593.60. This trade represents a 70.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Etsy Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.41. 6,552,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,218. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $71.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. Etsy’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Etsy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

