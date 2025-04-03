Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 49183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
Several research firms have issued reports on VIVHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivendi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
