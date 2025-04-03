Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 598898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
Columbia Financial Trading Down 7.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.67 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial
About Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
