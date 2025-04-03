B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $279.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $280.70. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.