B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 860 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,981,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $66,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Five Below by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,480,000 after buying an additional 470,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five Below by 1,042.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 356,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 869.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $170.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

