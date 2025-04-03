Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 227.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ARM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARM by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 150.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 89.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 21.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 142.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.41.

Read Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.