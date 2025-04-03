Rangeley Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $704,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,060.76. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $263,015.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,686.40. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,015 shares of company stock worth $1,894,595 over the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.11. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $235.43.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.92. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

