Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 274,641 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 162,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $660,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.05. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

