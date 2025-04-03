Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $19.20. Capri shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 450,390 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Capri Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 151,988 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 341,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,306,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

