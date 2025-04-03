hVIVO (LON:HVO) Trading 7.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18). 1,485,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,282,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.60 ($0.16).

hVIVO Trading Up 9.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £97.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.58.

Insider Transactions at hVIVO

In other news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of hVIVO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £520,581.82 ($675,992.49). 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

