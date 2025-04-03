Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $13.32. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 975,327 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,850,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 507,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,873 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after buying an additional 241,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after buying an additional 313,851 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

