Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,658,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,811,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,282,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
ACHC stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Acadia Healthcare Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
