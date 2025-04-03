Nemes Rush Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVMU opened at $45.44 on Thursday. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29.

About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

