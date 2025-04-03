Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust news, insider Cynthia Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $159,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

