Huber Capital Management LLC Has $981,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Huber Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,410,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 271,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,370,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $130.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.94. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.78 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

