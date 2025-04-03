Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Announces Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Oriole Resources Trading Down 4.0 %
ORR opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of £6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.39. Oriole Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01).
About Oriole Resources
