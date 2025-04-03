Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Announces Earnings Results

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Oriole Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

ORR opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of £6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.39. Oriole Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

