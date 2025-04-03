Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.210-2.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

PSFE stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $997.89 million, a PE ratio of -43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

