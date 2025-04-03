Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,659 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,585 shares of company stock valued at $45,821,697. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $346.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

