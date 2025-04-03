iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

